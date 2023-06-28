'Heavily Medicated, Mistreated': Kerala Lesbian Woman Fears for Partner's Safety

A week after the Kerala High Court closed the habeas corpus plea filed by Sumayya Sherin, a lesbian woman from Kerala who sought the release of her partner from her family's custody, the latter – in a series of texts to Sumayya – claimed she was "forced to tell the court" that she wished to go with her parents.

"She [the partner] texted me from her mother's phone on 24 and 25 June, saying that she was helpless and that her family was emotionally controlling her. They even threatened to hurt me. She feared for her safety and mine – that's why she told the court that she wanted to stay with her family," Sumayya, who hails from Malappuram, told The Quint over the phone on Tuesday night, 27 June.