As the countdown to the release of Jawan is gaining momentum, Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media for a nostalgic detour. The Bollywood icon's handwritten college essay is making rounds on the internet, eliciting heartwarming reactions from his ardent fanbase.

Shared by an SRK fan on X (formerly called Twitter), the snapshots of his now-viral essay are accompanied by the caption, "SRK Archives: An essay that Shah Rukh had written in his younger days."

In the essay, Shah Rukh Khan reflects on his joyful upbringing. "I had a very happy childhood as far as I remember. I was the second normal child born to my parents after a five-year age gap with my elder sister", he writes. The essay also states that the Pathaan actor's hobbies include acting, cricket, football, hockey and dancing.