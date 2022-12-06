ADVERTISEMENT

This Groom's Entry with His Dog Dressed in 'Sherwani' Steals Netizen's Hearts

This adorable video will definitely make your day!

If you're struggling with the weekday blues, this adorable video of a groom's entry with his dog, wearing a sherwani, will definitely make up for it!

While many couples prefer spending exorbitant amounts of money to make grand entries at their wedding, this groom decided to keep it simple and with that, won over the internet.

The viral video was uploaded by an Instagram user, Darshan Nandu Pol. The clip shows a sherwani-clad groom entering the wedding venue riding a bike, while his pet dog, also dressed in a sherwani, sat comfortably.

The video is being adored by the netizens. Many can't seem to get over the clip. This is how they reacted:

