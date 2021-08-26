Watch: Bride Refuses To Walk Down the Aisle Without Her Entry Song
"As she should," wrote one user while supporting the bride.
There is nothing more important at a wedding than the bride's wish and the way she wants things to pan out. So, when a bride didn't get the song she specifically chose for her entry at the wedding venue, she refused to walk down the aisle altogether!
In a hilarious video that has gone viral on Twitter, it is seen how the bride is upset, and doesn't want to enter the wedding venue. Her family and friends are trying to play the song she selected , and it is only after that that she agrees to enter.
The video has earned a lot of laughs online, and a few people even came to her defence and said that all she asked was for a song of her choice to be played, something she totally deserves. Others dismissed the incident as a tantrum.
Check out the video here:
Here is what netizens had to say to it:
We are with the bride on this one!
