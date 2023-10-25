French Museum Corrects Skin Tone Of The Rock's Wax Figure After Online Criticism

A French museum in Paris has taken quick action to modify a wax figure of the renowned actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock,' following a barrage of criticism. The life-sized waxwork was unveiled by the Grevin Museum in Paris just this month, sparking a wave of public disapproval.
The controversy intensified when The Rock himself joined the discourse, sharing a video on Instagram created by comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. The comedian humorously criticized the wax statue, suggesting that lightening his skin tone made The Rock resemble a "pebble".
He also quipped that the wax figure turned the actor-wrestler into a member of the Royal family and questioned whether the artist even bothered to Google what The Rock looked like.
In response to the criticism, The Rock pledged to have his team collaborate with the Grevin Museum in Paris to enhance the wax figure.
He emphasized the need for updates, particularly concerning his skin color, and humorously noted that he might drop by the museum to have a drink with his waxed doppelganger during his next visit to Paris.
Subsequently, the Grevin Museum admitted the validity of The Rock's concerns and confirmed that their staff had worked diligently overnight to "correct the skin tone" of the wax figure.
Museum director Yves Delhommeau, who initially attributed the issue to a "lighting problem," expressed the intention for The Rock to revisit the museum for any further adjustments if necessary.
The Grevin Museum unveiled The Rock's wax figure in Paris on October 16, and artist Stéphane Barret had relied on photos and videos to craft the sculpture.
