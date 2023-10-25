French Museum Corrects Skin Tone Of The Rock's Wax Figure After Online Criticism

A French museum in Paris has taken quick action to modify a wax figure of the renowned actor and WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock,' following a barrage of criticism. The life-sized waxwork was unveiled by the Grevin Museum in Paris just this month, sparking a wave of public disapproval.

The controversy intensified when The Rock himself joined the discourse, sharing a video on Instagram created by comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. The comedian humorously criticized the wax statue, suggesting that lightening his skin tone made The Rock resemble a "pebble".

He also quipped that the wax figure turned the actor-wrestler into a member of the Royal family and questioned whether the artist even bothered to Google what The Rock looked like.

Take a look: