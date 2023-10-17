ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AirAsia CEO Slammed For Being Shirtless, Getting A Massage In Management Meeting

After facing backlash, Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, has deleted the LinkedIn post.

Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, recently shared a post on LinkedIn that drew mixed reactions from the online community. In the post, Fernandes praised the work culture at his company, showcasing a picture of himself attending a management meeting shirtless while receiving a massage.

In a now-deleted post, Fernandes wrote, "Was a stressful week, and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting."

He also expressed pride in the progress of the company and the finalization of the Capital A structure, noting exciting times ahead.

In no time, the CEO began facing criticism online, with some considering the image and setting to be "inappropriate."

Fernandes' unconventional approach to work culture sparked varied responses on the platform:

