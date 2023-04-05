'Find Me Some Money': Man Asks ChatGPT; Receives Over $200 In A Minute
In no time, several netizens followed ChatGPT's steps and were able to claim money they didn't know they had!
The wonders of ChatGPT just doesn't cease to amaze! For after acing competitive examinations like LSAT, GRE and BAR, the AI-led chatbot is now helping people find money in the form of unclaimed refunds or forgotten funds.
Thanks to ChatGPT's premium browsing extension, Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, recently scored $210 (a little over Rs. 17,000) in unclaimed refunds from the California Government; that too in just one minute.
He detailed his experiences in a Twitter thread that has since gone viral. Take a look:
All he provided the chatbot with was his name, date of birth and place of residence. With the help of an obscure government portal called the "California State Controller" and ChatGPT's lightning-fast AI, Joshua was able to claim his unclaimed refund in no time.
In fact, many social media users have already been surprised to find unclaimed funds under their names!
Some have even shared their excitement online, like one user who exclaimed, "Thank you for this! I checked and wasn't expecting anything. I was wrong! $385" and another who wrote, "Thank you for the tip. I had five unclaimed properties. Check is in the mail"
In no time, several netizens followed the comprehensive steps and were able to claim money that was theirs all along! Check here:
