California Senator Aisha Wahab Faces Islamophobic Slurs for Anti-Caste Bill

Aisha Wahab, who introduced a bill on 22 March in the California State Senate to provide legal recourse to individuals against caste discrimination, has said that she faced Islamophobic slurs and threats in the aftermath.

Wahab, who belongs to the Democratic Party, said that her office received dozens of calls and hundreds of emails against the legislation and some people even visited her office to intimidate the staff.

In an interview with the Time magazine on Wednesday, 29 March, she said, "My last name is Wahab, so they love to tie it to Wahhabism, or call me a jihadist or a Talibani. Basically, every racial slur and dog whistle."

She further said,