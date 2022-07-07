Twitter Is Obsessed With Fawad Khan’s Appearance in Ms Marvel’s Latest Episode

Ms Marvel, the show based on a teenager, Kamala, traces the journey of how a young Marvel fan who discovers her powers that she inherited through her great-grandmother. Kamala is also the daughter of Pakistani immigrants and the show has been lauded for its diversity and inclusivity in the way the culture of the country has been portrayed.

The latest episode of Ms Marvel that aired on 6 July has Fawad Khan playing the role of Hasan. He plays Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha's husband in the episode. Fans of the show have been pleasantly surprised by his role and have appreciated it on Twitter too.