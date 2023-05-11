ADVERTISEMENT

A Website Is Selling ‘Desi Charpai’ at Rs 1 Lakh & We Are Speechless

Etsy Inc., an e-commerce website listed the traditional Indian 'charpai' for a whopping 112,030 Rs.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
A Website Is Selling ‘Desi Charpai’ at Rs 1 Lakh & We Are Speechless
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sometimes it's baffling to see how in the name of 'exotic' products, companies sell the most random things at exorbitant prices.

From Balenciaga selling ridiculously expensive garbage bags, to Gucci launching a decorative umbrella that is worth lakhs, there's now a desi charpai that costs over a lakh!

Etsy Inc., an e-commerce website for art and decor, listed the traditional Indian charpai made out of wood and jute for a whopping Rs 112,030.

A desi charpai being sold at the Etsy website for over a lakh. 

(Photo Courtesy: Etsy Inc)

ADVERTISEMENT

What's even more absurd? Not just one charpai, but multiple products being sold at a similar price. Whoever thought that a simple old charpai could cost so much?

A vibrant colour charpai with matching stools was priced at Rs 144,281. 

(Photo Courtesy: Etsy)

While one may wonder that why are companies selling such ridiculously priced products, the answer, unfortunately, is that there are people who are actually buying them and leaving good reviews!

Also Read

Luxury Brand Balenciaga Launched Shoelace Earrings for 20k & Netizens Are Shook

Luxury Brand Balenciaga Launched Shoelace Earrings for 20k & Netizens Are Shook

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   expensive   Bizarre 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×