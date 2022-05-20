ADVERTISEMENT
Gucci Umbrella Worth 1 Lakh Doesn’t Actually Stop Rain, Causes Frenzy on Twitter
The umbrella is "decorative" and hence doesn't actually stop the rain.
Luxury fashion isn't everyone's cup of tea, but it looks like Twitter has had enough of exorbitantly priced products that have zero utility. An umbrella from the GucciXAdidas collection is going viral for being "decorative", which means it doesn't actually shield a person from rain. What has angered Twitter even more is that this very useless product has been priced at $1,644, approximately Rs 1,27,000.
Twitter didn't hold back while criticizing and trolling the product for its sheer lack of usefulness. Here are some reactions:
