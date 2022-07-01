Netizens React As Eknath Shinde Orders Metro Car Shed Construction in Aarey

Maharashtra has gone through a severe political crisis since 21 June. After Uddhav Thackeray stepped down, Eknath Shinde has been sworn in as Maharashtra's new CM. In the first cabinet meeting after the turmoil, many key decisions from the previous cabinet were reversed including the construction of a metro car shed in Aarey Milk Colony also known as Aarey Forest.

This decision has caused a frenzy among netizens, especially Mumbaikars, who have been fighting to save Aarey Forest.