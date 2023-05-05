ADVERTISEMENT

Police Officer Captivates the Crowd With His Melodious Voice in This Viral Video

Rajat Rathor, the officer, sang Kishore Kumar's superhit song 'Pyar Deewana Hota Hai' and left the crowd swooning

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
A Delhi Police officer has mesmerised the internet with his soothing voice and the internet can't seem to get enough of his singing talent. Rajat Rathor, the officer, recently sang Kishore Kumar's superhit song 'Pyar Deewana Hota Hai' at a function, and shared the video of his performance on the internet. 

Since the video was posted, it has gone viral and has garnered a lot of appreciation from the people on the internet.

Rajat often shares his music videos on Instagram and has a huge fan following as well.

Responding to his latest performance, netizens left some encouraging comments on his post.

A user commented, "Your voice is gateway to the heart"

Another user wrote, "Sir your voice is so amazing you are a great artist. I am a biggest fan of yours"

Here are some other reactions:

Topics:  Viral   Delhi Police 

