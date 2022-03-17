Mumbai Police Band Joins The 'Srivalli' Craze; Twitter Applauds
Mumbai Police sure knows how to create a buzz! Watch the Khaki Studio's rendition of Srivalli winning hearts!
When it comes to a viral trend, Mumbai Police always brings its 'A-game'. From using popular dialogues and memes to creating renditions of viral songs, Mumbai Police does it all- and how! Recently, they posted a video of their band 'Khaki Studio' playing the viral 'Srivalli' song from the movie Pushpa and internet can't help but applaud this beautiful rendition.
Pushpa's songs have a separate fan base all around the world and now with Mumbai Police hopping in on the trend, the fans are delighted! Even the caption they shared with the video 'Khaki studio rukega nahi' is a creative take on Pushpa's famous dialogue 'Main Jhukunga Nahi'. Here's what people had to say:
