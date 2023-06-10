ADVERTISEMENT

This Cool Nani’s Post-breakup Advice Is Mending Hearts on the Internet

The text in the video reads, "POV: Your nani gives you the realist breakup advice".

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
This Cool Nani’s Post-breakup Advice Is Mending Hearts on the Internet
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Grandmothers make the most amazing food, and they also give the best life-advices. And this nani on the internet has offered some post-breakup advice that we can all use.

In the video shared by an Instagram user Kavya Mathur, she and her nani can be seen engaging in a candid conversation about break-ups. While sharing the video, Kavya wrote, "She makes everything seem and feel so easy". The text in the video reads, "POV: Your nani gives you the realist breakup advice".

ADVERTISEMENT

During their conversation, Kavya's nani advises her to not be sad after a break-up, and to find someone else instead. Nani further tells her that 'we only get to live once, and we can't spend all our time being sad or brooding over someone when life has so much to offer.'

She said, "Agar kisi se break-up hua hai toh bhaad mein jaaye wo. Ek zindagi mili hai. Ladai hui hai, 4-6 din baad baat karoge par kyu itna mood off karna sabka? Kyun linger on karna? Koi kami hai ladko ki? Ek gaya dusra aayega. Acha aayega usse bhi. (If you've broken up with someone, let him be. We've only got one life. Why do you want to get upset and spoil your mood for 4-5 days over a fight? Why linger on? Is there a shortage of men? You'll find a better one."

The internet is buzzing about Nani's advice, and the netizens are appreciating her cool approach to breakups. Here's how the users reacted:

A user wrote, "Nani Supremacy"

Another user commented, "Best thing I saw on the internet today"

Here are other reactions:

Also Read

Twitter Users Remember Their Favourite Childhood Ads. Which One is Yours?

Twitter Users Remember Their Favourite Childhood Ads. Which One is Yours?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral   trending   Breakup 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×