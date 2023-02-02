ADVERTISEMENT

Class 12 Student in Bihar Faints After Seeing 500 Girls in the Exam Hall

After the incident, the boy was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

In a bizarre incident, Mani Shankar, a class 12 student from Bihar fainted in the examination hall, not because of exam stress, but because he happened to be the only male student among 500 female students.

According to ANI, Mani Shankar is a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College and he went to give an intermediate exam at a school where he encountered this situation and blacked out. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Mani Shankar's aunt told the media, "When he went to give the exam, he saw that there were 500-600 girls which is why he got nervous and fainted."

(With inputs from ANI)

