Man Travelling With His Wife, 5 Kids, and 2 Dogs on His Bike Astounds Twitter

Meanwhile I can't even maintain work life balance!

Whoever said "necessity is the mother of invention" must be talking about Indians and their skills of jugaad. A video has gone viral recently where a man can be seen riding his bike with an entire family including 2 dogs and lots of luggage.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user with a caption that read, "If he is caught, he will have to take a loan to pay the challan."

In the clip, the man is seen driving a bike decked up with luggage, while 2 children and a dog sit in front of him, his wife and 3 children are sitting behind him with another dog standing on a rug protruding from the side. Needless to say it was highly dangerous, and the family was probably forced to take that risk out of helplessness.

On a lighter note, netizens found it to be a perfect example of peak desi jugaad and this is how they responded:

