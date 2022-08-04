India Could Lead in Sports With a Better Outlook Than a Euphoric Whirlpool

So, how should India respond or react to the success of two-thirds of the weightlifting squad which competed in the Commonwealth Games?

Conversely, should India look at the campaign from the perspective of the failure of a third of the squad to get a medal despite being in Birmingham a month ahead of the competition?

Of course, every medal in the Commonwealth Games must be celebrated, not just because it raises the National Flag aloft and lifts India up on the medal table but also because it is the result of months of planning and hard work to beat others who are also eying a place on the podium.

Indeed, the medal has still to be won with an efficient showing when under the spotlight.

It is also crucial to view all this from the right perspective. It can be argued that nobody stopped other Commonwealth nations from improving their skills; the truth is that, like in Boxing, Wrestling, Judo, Badminton, and Table Tennis, the standard of Commonwealth weightlifting does not compare with Asian, let alone global, benchmarks.

It would help if everyone pauses and looks at the gap between the best Indians and the world leaders.