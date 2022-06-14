ADVERTISEMENT

Alia & Ranbir Encourage Fans to Watch Trailer of 'Brahmastra', Watch Video

The trailer is out on 15 June.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Alia & Ranbir Encourage Fans to Watch Trailer of 'Brahmastra', Watch Video
i

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are super pumped up about the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. They created short videos to encourage fans to watch the trailer that is all set to release on 15 June. Their excitement and anticipation regarding the audience's reaction were palpable in the videos they created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia in the video, which was shared on Twitter, went on to say, “It's a big deal. I haven't slept for a week now. I am so nervous that I saw the trailer 25-30 times. People have been asking me so many questions about Brahmastra all these years.”

Ranbir also shared his emotions regarding the release of the trailer. He stated, “We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver and kidney – everything to make this film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmastra is a fantasy film with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the central characters, Shiva and Isha. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film paying Professor Arvind Chaturvedi while Mouni Roy plays the villain.

Also Read

'We Had the Opportunity to Create Our Own Marvel': Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra

'We Had the Opportunity to Create Our Own Marvel': Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×