Alia & Ranbir Encourage Fans to Watch Trailer of 'Brahmastra', Watch Video
The trailer is out on 15 June.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are super pumped up about the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. They created short videos to encourage fans to watch the trailer that is all set to release on 15 June. Their excitement and anticipation regarding the audience's reaction were palpable in the videos they created.
Alia in the video, which was shared on Twitter, went on to say, “It's a big deal. I haven't slept for a week now. I am so nervous that I saw the trailer 25-30 times. People have been asking me so many questions about Brahmastra all these years.”
Ranbir also shared his emotions regarding the release of the trailer. He stated, “We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver and kidney – everything to make this film.”
Brahmastra is a fantasy film with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the central characters, Shiva and Isha. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film paying Professor Arvind Chaturvedi while Mouni Roy plays the villain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.