LGBTQ+ Trailblazers On Allyship, Queer Marriage And Navigating A Post-377 India

These voices remind us of the ongoing struggle for social and civil acceptance that persists within the LGBTQ+ community, with several intersections within the community being disproportionately discriminated till date.

The Quint's Phelian reached out to three strong queer voices to amplify their insights on navigating a post-377 landscape.

Onir, 54, uses he/him pronouns and is a notable queer filmmaker. His body of work flaunts films like My Brother...Nikhil (2005), I AM (2010) and Pine Cone (2023), and is instrumental in holding up a sensitive and authentic evolution of the queer gaze.