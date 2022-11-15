ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik Roshan Kickstarts Shooting for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'; Shares Pic

'Fighter' features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Hrithik Roshan Kickstarts Shooting for Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'; Shares Pic
i

Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Siddharth Anand are all set to kickstart the shoot of their upcoming action entertainer, Fighter. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Taking to social media, Marflix Productions shared a picture of the actor and the director, posing in front of a plane, with caption, "And it begins... #Fighter."

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at it here:

Sharing the same post on his Instagram story, Hrithik wrote, "Right! Let's go (airplane emoji) #Fighter."

Touted to be 'India's first aerial-action franchise', Fighter will showcase the patriotism and sacrifice of our armed forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighter was previously slated for its theatrical release this year. However, the film was rescheduled for a Republic Day release in 2023, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming untitled film. But finally, the makers have now announced the film's official release date.

Fighter will now hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' Gets A New Release Date

Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' Gets A New Release Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Hrithik Roshan   Fighter   Siddharth Anand 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×