ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bengaluru-Based Band Divides The Internet With Song Written By ChatGPT

Bengaluru-based band Swarathma recently performed a song written by ChatGPT at an AI conference.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Bengaluru-Based Band Divides The Internet With Song Written By ChatGPT
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bengaluru's folk music sensation, Swarathma, recently made waves at an artificial intelligence conference in their hometown. What was so extraordinary about their performance, you might ask?

Well, the band's captivating rendition was set to the tune of a song generated by ChatGPT, OpenAI's language model, which made this musical collaboration a one-of-a-kind experience.

The band's inspiration for this unique performance came from a simple AI prompt that ChatGPT delivered: "Compose an 8-line chorus about singing at an AI conference with a lady in red grooving in the front row!"

The result was a catchy, whimsical chorus that seamlessly integrated with the band's performance:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The video of this groundbreaking performance was posted on social media. Some hailed the innovation as a testament to the creative possibilities that AI can offer in the world of music and art. However, it didn't come without its fair share of skepticism and controversy.

Also Read

Leaked Starbucks Drink Recipes Circulate Online After Employee Is Fired

Leaked Starbucks Drink Recipes Circulate Online After Employee Is Fired

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×