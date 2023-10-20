Bengaluru-Based Band Divides The Internet With Song Written By ChatGPT

Bengaluru's folk music sensation, Swarathma, recently made waves at an artificial intelligence conference in their hometown. What was so extraordinary about their performance, you might ask?
Well, the band's captivating rendition was set to the tune of a song generated by ChatGPT, OpenAI's language model, which made this musical collaboration a one-of-a-kind experience.
The band's inspiration for this unique performance came from a simple AI prompt that ChatGPT delivered: "Compose an 8-line chorus about singing at an AI conference with a lady in red grooving in the front row!"
The result was a catchy, whimsical chorus that seamlessly integrated with the band's performance:
The video of this groundbreaking performance was posted on social media. Some hailed the innovation as a testament to the creative possibilities that AI can offer in the world of music and art. However, it didn't come without its fair share of skepticism and controversy.
