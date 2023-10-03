Bengaluru Auto's Viral Love Advice Sparks Laughter on Social Media

A hilarious message on love, spotted on the back of a Bengaluru autorickshaw, has left netizens in stitches. The picture of the auto, featuring a clever message, was shared on X (formerly Twitter), drawing laughter and amusement from users.
The message reads, "Love is like a walk in the park, Jurassic Park," with the words "Jurassic Park" standing out in vibrant red. This humorous play on love advice referencing the sci-fi film series Jurassic Park, known for its genetically engineered dinosaurs, has entertained many.
Samar Halarnkar, the X user who posted the picture, captioned it with, "Indeed. Bangalore auto drivers and their philosophies."
The post, shared just two days ago, has garnered over 93.7K views and 1,645 likes, along with a multitude of comments and pictures of other amusing messages found on autos.
Take a look:
