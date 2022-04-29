Baratis Craft Portable Shade to Beat the Heat, Twitter Calls It ‘Ultimate Jugad’

Summer heat is unbearable these days, it's hard to even stay under the sun for two minutes, but that does not mean that Indian wedding processions will ever have to compromise. Where there's a will there's a way, and this wedding baraat that has gone viral online proves exactly that!

The video, which is from Surat, shows a group of baraatis dancing under a jumbo makeshift sunshade. When we look closely, we can see that the sun-shade has wheels attached to it, and the baraat is moving under it. The groom is seated on the horse, and relatives and friends can be seen dancing to the wedding beats.