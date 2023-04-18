ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Unseen Pics of SRK & Family Go Viral From Gauri's Coffee Table Book
Shah Rukh Khan poses with his family in unseen pics.
Shah Rukh Khan who is currently reeling from the success of his blockbuster film Pathaan recently went viral on the internet for another reason. Some picture featuring him and his family has taken his fans by surprise. These pictures are from Gauri Khan’s coffee table book wherein we can see Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan happy posing alongside their parents.
Topics: Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan
