'Swamped Between Filmmaking & Launching Vodka Brand in India': Aryan Khan

In continuation to the report, Aryan and his two partners Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, intend to launch a premium vodka brand and expand into the brown spirits market later. In order to do so, they founded a company called Slab Ventures, which has teamed up with the local arm of the world's largest brewer in the world, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), for distribution and marketing purposes.

Aryan told LiveMint, "We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity. The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation."

In addition to the report, Slab Ventures will focus on the more affluent section of consumers in India. It further plans to diversify its services by entering further consumer segments such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, apparel, and accessories.