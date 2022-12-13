'Swamped Between Filmmaking & Launching Vodka Brand in India': Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan recently announced his writing debut under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
After announcing his Bollywood debut under father Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan has now announced his foray into the business world. According to a report by LiveMint, the 25-year-old is soon going to launch his premium vodka brand in India, for which he has partnered with the world's largest brewing company.
In continuation to the report, Aryan and his two partners Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, intend to launch a premium vodka brand and expand into the brown spirits market later. In order to do so, they founded a company called Slab Ventures, which has teamed up with the local arm of the world's largest brewer in the world, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), for distribution and marketing purposes.
Aryan told LiveMint, "We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity. The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation."
In addition to the report, Slab Ventures will focus on the more affluent section of consumers in India. It further plans to diversify its services by entering further consumer segments such as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, apparel, and accessories.
Aryan is the oldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Besides, he has a younger brother, AbRam Khan and a younger sister, Suhana Khan, who is soon making her debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan
