Here's Our Take On 'Fictional Characters Who Would Be Besties' Trend on Twitter

Geet and Anjali to Hansa and Dayaben, here are 10 characters from different universes we think would be besties

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
The latest Twitter trend 'Characters from different universes that would be besties' has got the internet buzzing.

Netizens are pairing different fictional characters with similar characteristics and imagining them as best friends and honestly, they do seem perfect together!

We, too, decided to jump on the bandwagon and give it our own desi twist!

The talkative and chirpy Geet from Jab We Met and Anjali Sharma from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the patriarch Chaudhry Baldev Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Narayan Shankar from Mohabbatein, here are 10 duos who'll fit perfectly in the trend:

1. Yashvardhan Raichand & Maya Sarabhai

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

2. Anjali & Geet

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

3. Poo & Aisha

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

4. Chaudhry Baldev Singh & Narayan Shankar

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

5. Shashi & Sulochana aka Sulu

6. Vartika Chaturvedi & Shivani Shivaji Roy

7. Savitri & Aarya

8. Aditya Kashyap & Jai Singh Rathore

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

9. Veronica & Tanu

10. Dayaben Gada & Hansa

(Photo Courtesy: Jhalak Jain/ The Quint)

Which duo would you like to see together?

Topics:  Bollywood   Viral   Twitter 

