Uday-Majnu To Shanti-Om: Our Take On 'The Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Trend

From Om Shanti Om to Game Of Thrones, here are 9 perfect duos who'll fit the trend!

The newest Twitter trend to take social media by storm is a fun trend where cinephiles are sharing their beloved characters and who they think would be their biggest fans.

So we thought, why not give this our own twist?

From Om Shanti Om to Game Of Thrones, here are 9 perfect duos who'll fit the trend:

1. Munna Bhai & Circuit

2. Shanti & Om

3. Daenerys & Jorah

4. Uday & Majnu

5. Munni & Vasooli Bhai

6. Claire & Phil

7. Babita & Jethalal

8. Ayesha & Sunny

9. Jake & Charles

