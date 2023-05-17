ADVERTISEMENT

We Gave A Bollywood Spin To The Viral 'Villain Vs Real Villain' Trend On Twitter

Everyone agrees that Thakur (in 'Sholay') could've just kicked the gun and passed it to Veeru, right?

phelian
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
We Gave A Bollywood Spin To The Viral 'Villain Vs Real Villain' Trend On Twitter
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The latest thing to take Twitter by storm is a fun trend where social media users are sharing who the "real" villain of their beloved films and TV shows are, as opposed to the intended antagonist.

With scores of netizens joining in, no character is safe - as social media users are finding creative (and often, hilarious) reasons to brand popularly loved characters as "villains".

ADVERTISEMENT

So we thought, why not give this a Bollywood twist?

From Sholay to Rang De Basanti, here are 5 Bollywood films and their intended versus real villains:

1. Baazigar

Of course, Ajay (a.k.a. Vicky is the anti-hero; but the real villain is the domestic help, Babulal. Had it not been for him, Seema would have been alive and Vicky would've been caught sooner.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

2. Sholay

Sure, Gabbar from 'Sholay' is an iconic villain; but Thakur is the man behind all the chaos. He not only failed to catch Gabbar and endangered the entire village, but also sabotaged Jai's chances with Radha.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

How did we miss how big of a villain Sanju was? Not only did he steal the money his father had saved up for his brother's new cycle but also ruined his brother's career as a cyclist. What's more? He even won the race his brother had been training for all his life!

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

4. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

While Mr Saxena was the intended villain, Sonia was no less. She single-handedly got Rohit killed, uprooted his doppelganger's life in New Zealand and endangered his safety, as well...Like father, like daughter?

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

5. Rang De Basanti

While Laxman Panday was the face of corruption and everything else that is wrong with the country, the real villain has got to be Sue McKinley. Had she not travelled all the way to India for her documentary, several lives would have been saved!

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

Also Read

We Gave A Desi Spin To The Viral Barbie Trend 'She's Everything He's Just Ken'

We Gave A Desi Spin To The Viral Barbie Trend 'She's Everything He's Just Ken'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Sholay   Baazigar   Rang De Basanti 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×