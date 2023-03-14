ADVERTISEMENT

Amul's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Tribute For The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win

The doodle features director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, along with an elephant and the Amul girl.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Amul's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Tribute For The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Monday, March 13, came bearing great news for India. The country secured two Oscar wins - Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers bagging the Best Documentary Short award and SS Rajamouli's RRR taking home the trophy for Best Original Song.

As the nation erupted in celebrations, Amul also joined in in their signature style.

The Amul doodle had sketches of producer Guneet Monga and Kartiki holding the Oscar trophies, and the Amul girl whispering in an elephant's ear. The doodle also had a 'Haathi Mere Saathi' reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was shared with the caption, "The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars!"

After the doodle was posted, netizens appreciated the illustration and shared their joy.

One user wrote, "You always bring the best"

Another user wrote, "This one is an Oscar winning ad, well done Amul"

Also Read

Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams

Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers For 'RRR' & 'The Elephant Whisperers' Teams

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Guneet Monga   Amul   Amul Cartoons 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×