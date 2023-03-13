Why 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win Is Important in More Ways Than One

The Elephant Whisperers opens with a shot of Bomman, an elephant caretaker in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai forest, who belongs to the 'Kattunayakan' tribe – or the 'kings of the forest'. The forest is his home – the home of his ancestors.

And here, in this forest, humans coexist with animals, he says.

The bond between humans and the wild has long been explored in cinema, but The Elephant Whisperers does more than 'explore' it – it delves deep into its nuances.