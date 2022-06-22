ADVERTISEMENT

‘Amitabh Bachchan?’: Photo of Afghan Refugee Confuses Netizens

The photograph is of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee from Pakistan.

An old picture of an Afghan refugee has resurfaced online, Shabuz, has resurfaced online and caught the attention of netizens. The photograph, taken by Steve McCurry, shows the refugee wearing broken glasses and a turban, and users online think he has a striking resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan.

According to McCurry's post, Shabuz fled Afghanistan and moved to Paksitan, where this photo was taken. His beard and the shape of his face are quite similar to that of the Bollywood superstar, and many Indians have pointed this out too.

Here are some reactions:

What are your thoughts?

