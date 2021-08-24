Emergency Visas for Afghans Escaping Taliban: But 'Asylum' is Not 'Citizenship'

While there is no refugee law, there are standing operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the MHA on 29 December 2011, as "internal guidelines" for central and state agencies on “how to deal with refugees.”

The SOPs allow foreigners “claiming to be refugees” to make a representation before Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) seeking a Long Term Visa. The FRRO is tasked to collect details from the 'foreigner' about the reasons and circumstances in which they left their country of origin, and any document issued by either a national or international agency such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

If the FRRO feels that there is a “general perceived threat” in the foreigner’s home country, which may subject them to persecution on account of race, religion, sex, nationality, ethnic identity, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion, the case will be referred to the MHA.

The MHA considers the FRRO report and consults the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on whether to grant a Long Time Visa of up to one year to the concerned foreigner. This Long Term Visa can be extended annually for up to five years by making an application to the FRRO.