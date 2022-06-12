Watch: Promo of Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 14 Takes a Dig at Fake News
The promo of #KBC2022 is here!
Sony TV released the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati's 14th season on Saturday. The promo shows Amitabh Bachchan asking a contestant a question about the presence of GPS in different devices. The contestant, who has fallen for fake news says that the 2000-rupee note contains, and ends up losing the round.
The promo ends with Amitabh Bachchan then saying, "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo." (Take knowledge from wherever you can, but verify it first).
Watch it here:
The ad targets fake news and how misinformation is harmful, and has been received well by the audience too. Many have praised the witty writing and others have spoken about how funny and accurate it is. Here are some reactions:
