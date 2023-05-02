Celebs Cheer for Alia, Priyanka & Natasha as ‘Desi’ Girls Dazzle at Met Gala

Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut in designer Prabal Gurung's dress inspired by Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a regular attendee at Met Gala, looked stunning in a black Valentino dress.

Isha Ambani bedazzled in a black, satin sari gown, hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls. While Natasha Poonawalla looked sharp in a mirrored Schiaparelli gown.