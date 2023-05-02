ADVERTISEMENT

Celebs Cheer for Alia, Priyanka & Natasha as ‘Desi’ Girls Dazzle at Met Gala

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla walked the red carpet in style.

The biggest and most awaited fashion night, Met Gala, just got over and the internet can't get over the stunning pictures from the red carpet event! Held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the star-studded annual fundraising event was also attended by some Indian celebs.

While the desi girls Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla walked the red carpet in their beautiful ensembles, Indian celebs cheered on and showered them with love.

Alia Bhatt made an impressive debut in designer Prabal Gurung's dress inspired by Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a regular attendee at Met Gala, looked stunning in a black Valentino dress.

Isha Ambani bedazzled in a black, satin sari gown, hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls. While Natasha Poonawalla looked sharp in a mirrored Schiaparelli gown.

Friends and families of the celebs rejoiced in their success and shared some beautiful messages. Check here:

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "Pretty girl on the MET steps"

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's mother in law shared her post and wrote, "Stunning"

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor complimented Alia and wrote, "My god and then this one!!My girls are really taking over the world!! You beauty @aliabhatt"

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Neha Dhupia, too, shared a sweet post on Alia and wrote, "Timeless, fabulous, everything.."

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared pictures of Alia and Natasha Poonawalla and wrote, "Wow & wow ! Pretty & Fierce"

Actor Malaika Arora shared the picture of Natasha Poonawalla and wrote, "Loveeee @natasha.poonawalla"

Neha Dhupia cheered on for Priyanka Chopra, too. She wrote, "Show stopper... everything.. can do no wrong @priyankachopra"

