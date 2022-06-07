Akshay Kumar Asks Not to Share Spoilers From ‘Samrat Prithviraj’; Twitter Reacts
'Sit down, this is not GOT", responded one twitter user.
Ever since the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has been set to release, it has found itself under the scanner. From the film's original title being called disrespectful by Karni Sena, to being criticised for a glaring age gap between the two main leads (Manushi Chillar and Akshay Kumar), and displaying historical inaccuracies in the script.
Now, once again the film seems to create a buzz online, but unfortunately it's still not the good kind. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a note 'requesting users to not share any spoliers from the movie and urged them to watch it only in theatres'.
Samrat Prithviraj is said to be primarily based on 'Prithviraj Raso', an account written by the court poet Chand Barda on the life of the Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. However, according to historians, this account has been exaggerated over time and has many historical flaws.
On top of that, Bollywood being Bollywood, as much as it loves to challenge the laws of physics, it also loves to test our historical knowledge and with it, our patience! For example, one of the biggest catches of the movie was reinventing the timeline where Muhammad Ghori was killed by Prithviraj Chauhan which, in fact, according to many historians isn't possible since Prithviraj Chauhan died several years before Ghori's death!
The film may or not be historically accurate, but I assure you that the Twitter users undoubtedly have the best responses to Akshay's request!
