Akshay Kumar's Film Now Called 'Samrat Prithviraj', After Karni Sena Objections
Yash Raj Films announced the change of the title through a letter addressed to Karni Sena.
Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming film Prithviraj is now called Samrat Prithviraj. Yash Raj Films announced the change with a public letter addressed to Karni Sena. The letter thanked the organisation for bringing up their grievances and highlighted that their objective was not to hurt anyone's sentiments.
The letter read, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history, through this Film."
It also stated, “As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title to “Samrat Prithviraj.” We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us. We thank Shri Rashtriya Rajput Kami Semi and its members for understanding our good intentions pertaining to the depiction of the great warrior in the film.”
The film is an epic drama film which centres around Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is scheduled to be released on 3 June and it stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in leading roles. The film, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.
