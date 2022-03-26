From Partners to Mothers: These Films Highlight Bollywood's Age Gap Problem

This problematic and frustrating age gap between actors and actresses has been talked about forever, but does Bollywood really listen? And does age only remain constant for actors? Do actresses hit their 'expiry date' as soon as they cross their 30s?

This obvious stereotype stems from the sexist mindset of our society. Somehow, the concept of aging only exists for women. So, after a particular age, female actors are only cast as mothers, while the men can play lead roles well into their 60s.