Video Of 80-Year-Old Woman Paragliding Is the Best Thing You’ll Watch Today
"This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is!", commented a user.
Many may believe that they live their best life when they are young, and as they grow older, they lose the spark and motivation to try new things in life. However, this old video of an 80-year-old woman paragliding, proves otherwise.
Recently, a user on Instagram, shared a video of her late grandmother who tried her hand at paragliding when she was 80 years old. Seeing the clip of this zestful woman, netizens are not only thoroughly impressed but many also felt motivated and inspired by her.
While sharing the clip, Celina Moses, wrote, "Age is Just a Number....and My Aai had to prove this .... My Grandmother did this when she was 80 years old... Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing...7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever... Miss you. Love you."
Many netizens were awestruck with Celina's grandmother and her enthusiasm. Some left beautiful comments about being inspired by the grandmother, while some reminisced memories of their own grandparents. One user wrote, "Best thing I saw today! Another motivation to keep pursuing your dreams."
Read other comments here:
