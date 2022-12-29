ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Grooves To 'Pathaan' Title Track On The Streets; Wins Hearts Online

Speaking about the woman's performance, an Instagram user wrote, "Someone is giving SRK tough competition."

In news of what's currently stealing netizens' hearts, a clip of a woman dancing on the streets to Jhoome Jo Pathaan is going viral. The recently-released song is the title track of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Pathaan.

Since uploading, the clip has not only garnered 25.2K likes and 635 comments but also made headlines since many mistook the woman's online elderly alter ego to be an actual senior citizen grooving to the song. But most of all, people were a fan of her on-point expressions and dance steps.

Check what netizens are saying here:

Topics:  Viral Video   Pathaan 

