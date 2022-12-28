'Chenda Is My Happy Place,' Says Kerala Bride Who Left the Internet in Awe

Even in the 21st century, an Indian bride is often expected to play coy, keep her head down, and gracefully glide about in her saree on her wedding day.

But Shilpa Sreekumar, a 24-year-old dancer, actress, and percussionist from Kerala, is not one to "sit still" – in her own words. She stole the show at her wedding with a high-voltage chenda (a cylindrical percussion instrument) performance, leaving not just the guests, but the internet in awe.