6 Hilarious Memes About IPL Auction 2023 That Netizens Can't Get Enough Of

Through their Twitter handle, the Kolkata Knight Riders have also been sharing their own IPL Auction memes.

The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction is currently being held in Kochi. In total, 405 players are under the hammer, with 273 Indian players and 132 International athletes.

Besides the 2023 Indian Premier League, fans were also waiting in anticipation for the Auction to go live. Amidst the palpable energy and excitement, the Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter handle also shared their own IPL Auction memes.

Check a fan-made meme they shared here:

KKR's tweet triggered a huge influx of hilarious jokes and reactions. Besides, since the 2023 IPL Auction has gone live, social media has been abuzz with myriad jokes, memes, commentary and hilarious reactions.

Here are 6 IPL Auction memes that netizens cannot get enough of:

