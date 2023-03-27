11-Year-Old Malayali Girl Develops AI-Based Eye Disease Detection App
Having started working on it at the age of 10, Leena spent six months researching and developing Ogler EyeScan.
An 11-year-old Dubai-based Malayali girl has created an AI-based app that can detect eye diseases and conditions through a unique scanning process using an iPhone.
Leena Rafeeq, who is also a self-taught coder, has named the app ‘Ogler EyeScan’. After submitting her app to the app store, Leena shared her achievement on LinkedIn, which received a lot of positive feedback from impressed users.
She explained that she started working on it at the age of 10 and spent six months researching and developing the innovative app.
Leena shared a detailed explanation of how her app works, utilizing trained models to diagnose potential eye diseases or conditions, including Arcus, Melanoma, Pterygium, and Cataract. The app was developed natively with SwiftUI - without any third-party libraries or packages.
Leena's achievement is even more remarkable considering her younger sister, Hana, made headlines for becoming the youngest iOS app developer and even received recognition from Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, when she was just 9 years old.
Hana developed an app called ‘Hanas’, a storytelling app that enables parents to record stories for their children.
The Dubai-based Indian sisters have gained global recognition for their natural talent and passion for coding. They are homeschooled by their parents and are proficient in several languages, including programming languages.
Leena's app is another testament to the power of young minds and their ability to innovate and make a positive impact on society.
