11-Year-Old Malayali Girl Develops AI-Based Eye Disease Detection App

An 11-year-old Dubai-based Malayali girl has created an AI-based app that can detect eye diseases and conditions through a unique scanning process using an iPhone.

Leena Rafeeq, who is also a self-taught coder, has named the app ‘Ogler EyeScan’. After submitting her app to the app store, Leena shared her achievement on LinkedIn, which received a lot of positive feedback from impressed users.