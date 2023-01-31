ADVERTISEMENT

Apple May Launch First Foldable iPad Next Year - Here's What We Know So Far

Apple's first foldable iPad is expected to be launched in 2024. Read details below.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Apple Foldable iPad With Carbon Fibre Kickstand: The tech giant Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPad in 2024. The foldable iPad by Apple is rumoured to be equipped with a carbon fibre kickstand making it more durable and lighter in weight.

According to an analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared some information about Apple foldable iPad on Twitter: "I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fibre kickstand. Carbon fibre material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable."

As per Ming-Chi Kuo, this year, there might be a 10 to 15 percent decline in the Apple iPad shipments. However, the introduction of forthcoming new Apple iPad not only enhance the product mix but also benefit the shipment of Apple iPads.

There will be no launch of new iPads in 2023 after the already launched M2 seies chipsets, Mac mini, Homepod, and more. However, there might be a mass production of iPad mini refresh in 2023, says Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple iPad Foldable and iPad Mini Launch in 2024

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch iPad Foldable and iPad Mini in 2024. The iPad Mini will come with a new and upgraded processor and will go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024.

There were some speculations about iPad Mini being replaced by iPad foldable. However, as per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPad foldable will be highly expensive compared to iPad Mini, so there are least chances that the former will replace the latter.

Apple iPad Foldable: Expected Features and Specifications

Apple has not revealed the official launch date, features, and specifications of the upcoming iPad Foldable yet. However, as per reports, the new Apple iPad Foldable will be equipped with a carbon fibre kickstand. Other features and specs of the device may be unveiled later.

Topics:  Apple   Apple iPad   Apple iPad Foldable 

