Passport Row Reveals Modi Govt's Own Doubt Over What Counts as Citizenship Proof

The Union Home Ministry is curiously silent, even as a fierce debate rages nationwide on what constitutes the definitive document of proof of citizenship in India.

As the nodal ministry for framing and implementing India’s citizenship policy, surely the Home Ministry should step in to clarify the issue for millions of confused and anxious Indians after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared, almost in passing, on Passport Seva Divas that a Government of India-issued passport is merely a travel document, not a "standalone conclusive proof of citizenship’’.

That one sentence jeopardised the sanctity of the navy blue booklet issued by the MEA, presumably after thorough checks and verification of place of birth, residence and other parameters that supposedly define citizenship.

An estimated 10 percent of the population, which means around 140 million persons, are passport holders. Their world has been turned upside down overnight, negating decades of belief and trust that their passport was the ultimate citizenship document.

The Home Ministry’s studied silence on the ongoing controversy seems to stem from confusion within the government on designating one single document or a set of documents as definitive proof of citizenship.