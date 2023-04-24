'Punjabis Take Over': Lilly Singh Attends Diljit Dosanjh's Concert at Coachella

Dilijit Dosanjh created history as he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. Recently, YouTuber-content creator Lilly Singh attended the singer's second performance at the festival.
Lilly took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her fun night as "Punjabis took over Coachella."
Lilly shared a couple of videos from Diljit's concert on her Instagram story. Here, take a look:
Lilly also shared a series of photos from the concert. She captioned her post, "This is the joy that representation brings. Because we were born to shine baby! Thank you @diljitdosanjh for always inviting me to have a great time. Vibe teri meri definitely milthi ah. (Our vibe definitely matches.) Here to support you always brother.
"Special shoutout to all the lovely Bhangra dancers I met backstage. Extra respect on your name because I know that life and it was 10000 degrees on that stage. Proud of you. I’m writing this caption while doing bhatka in your honour. So much greatness can happen when we support each other. I’m so proud of this moment and cannot wait for several more just like it! WE OUT HERE! HURRRRRR," Lilly added.
Take a look at the pictures here:
This year, Coachella has a line-up of some blockbuster South Asian talent, including Pakistani singer and 'Pasoori' fame Ali Sethi. There will also be international acts from BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.
