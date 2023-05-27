ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mangala Gowri, the 38-Year-Old Mother Whose K-Pop Moves Will Blow Your Mind

Mangala lives in Chikkamangaluru in Karnataka with her two children and husband.

Jhalak Jain
Published
1 min read
Mangala Gowri, a 38-year-old mother and a housewife from Kadur, Chikkamangaluru in Karnataka has become an internet sensation for her fiery K-Pop moves.

A self-taught dancer, Mangala was always passionate about dancing. In 2013, she was introduced to K-dramas by her sister and eventually, she found her way to K-Pop and fell in love.

She started learning the dance steps and performing on the songs. Soon, she shared her videos on social media. It was her on-point moves, and energy that caught the internet's attention, and her videos became viral. She now has more than 54K followers and has become a well-known face on social media.

Paying no heed to the negative comments and criticism, Mangala continues dancing and how! She wants to encourage more housewives to follow their dreams and has become an inspiration for many.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Topics:  KPOP   Korean Pop 

