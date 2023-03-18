ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the German Dancer Who Has Impressed the Internet With Her Desi Moves

From 'Chammak Challo' to 'Nagada Sang Dhol", Nina's dance performances are mesmerising!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read
Meet the German Dancer Who Has Impressed the Internet With Her Desi Moves
Nina Wagner, a 25-year-old dancer from Weischenberg, Germany has become a viral sensation, thanks to her flawless dance moves to Bollywood songs.

When she was only 9 years-old, she had her first brush with a Bollywood movie, and after being mesmerised by the song 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye', from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai she fell in love with Bollywood.

From there she started learning Bollywood dance and gradually learnt about Indian culture and other dance forms too. Later, she started picking up dance steps by watching videos of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom she considers her dance idols.

In 2020, Nina was elated when she got a chance to participate in a dance competition organised by Madhuri Dixit's dance company called 'Dance with Madhuri'. Nina even got a chance to interact with the actor. She is also a huge Shah Rukh fan and wishes to meet him one day.

A few years ago, she started putting out her dance covers on social media and her performance on 'Chammak challo' went viral. Since then, she has been receiving love and appreciation from not just the desis, but even from the people across the globe.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan & Arnab Chakravorty

