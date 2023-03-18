Meet the German Dancer Who Has Impressed the Internet With Her Desi Moves

Nina Wagner, a 25-year-old dancer from Weischenberg, Germany has become a viral sensation, thanks to her flawless dance moves to Bollywood songs.

When she was only 9 years-old, she had her first brush with a Bollywood movie, and after being mesmerised by the song 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye', from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai she fell in love with Bollywood.