Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Look Ethereal In Wedding Video Released On KWK

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone released their wedding video five years after their wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone released their wedding video five years after their intimate wedding ceremony took place in Italy, Lake Como. The Bollywood couple shared the stunning video on the premiere of Koffee With Karan season 8 first episode.

Fan accounts are currently circulating the video prior to the premiere of the episode. In the video, we see, Deepika saying she felt 'complete' after all the rituals took place. Ranveer also says that he had once declared that he would marry Deepika and the day has finally come. The heartwarming videos have taken the internet by storm.

We also get glimpses of the special moments the couple shared over the course of watching the video. Take a look:

Koffee With Karan season 8 is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.

