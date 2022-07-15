5 Memorable Bits From Jahnvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ Episode
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's friendship is hilarious and adorable.
Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan for a seventh season and the second episode was full of gossip, drama, and camaraderie. The guests for episode 2 are Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, two actors who are fast friends and even brought that equation to the KWK couch.
Here are 5 memorable moments from the episode including the duo's hilarious trip anecdotes and more:
1. Who is Saket And What Does He Do?
The one burning question that episode 2 left me with is: Is Saket a guide or a cook, or could he be both?
2. Janhvi Kapoor's Kedarnath Horror Story
Remember when the actors had posted amazing pictures from their trip to Kedarnath? Well, the BTS stories are even better, especially when Sara's choice of lodging left much to be desired.
3. Like Karan Asked, "Why Were You Doing That?"
If you felt bad for Janhvi in the previous story, the tables soon turned. Janhvi and Sara recalled climbing an 'almost perpendicular' rock surface and the story would've fit a Bear Grylls show more than Johar's.
4. Janhvi Kapoor Remembering Sridevi Had Us Reaching for the Tissues
Sridevi's passing left a void in the film industry. Her daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor recalled how her life has changed since the icon's demise and it…hurt.
5. "Is that Primark???"
Sara Ali Khan made it very clear that she likes saving money. And turns out, that leads to some questionable fashion choices. According to Karan! I love how Sara (or KJo's kid Roohi basically) dresses.
